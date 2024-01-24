Watch: Video Surfaces of Chris Young Being Shoved to the Ground by Officer in Altercation With Authorities

Authorities arrested Chris Young at a bar in Midtown Nashville on Monday after the country singer reportedly assaulted an officer. A new video has since emerged showcasing how some of those events transpired.

Videos by American Songwriter

Alcoholic Beverage Commission agents visited the Tin Roof where they encountered Young. The authorities were completing compliance checks. According to the affidavit, the officers said, “When we walked into the bar, a man sitting at the bar, later found to be Mr. Young, had his ID in his hand above his head.”

According to the officers, Young followed them to Dawg House and began to ask them questions while recording them. The officer said that Young attempted to impede their duties when they visited the bartender at the Dawg House.

The officer said, “While walking out the door Mr. Young put his hands out to stop me from leaving the bar and struck me on the shoulder. I then pushed Mr. Young to create distance since I had no idea of who Mr. Young was or what he had.”

Authorities claim that it took two officers to detain the country singer. They found him impaired and charged him with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assaulting an officer.

Video Shows Chris Young Altercation

Nick Beres of Newsechannel 5 tracked down security footage from the bar. In the video, Young approached officers at the bar. The singer allegedly wanted to ask why the officers took a picture of his ID at the Tin Roof. In the video, Young reached out to one of the agents as they passed by.

In response, the agent shoved Young, knocking him off his feet and onto the floor. Onlookers flood the middle of them as Young gets to his feet. The reporter offered his own opinion of the video: “According to Young’s lawyer, all his client wanted to do was to confirm the identity of the men — who were not in obvious uniforms … and ask about the photo of his ID. The video does not appear to show Young strike the agent in the shoulder … rather he reaches out.”

Young will have his day in court. He will appear before a judge on February 16. Young made bond on $250 for his disorderly conduct charge, $1,250 for assault, and $1,000 for resisting arrest.

[Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Big Barrel]