3 Forgotten and Lost Folk Songs From the 1940s I Bet You Don’t Remember

Folk music might have reached its peak mainstream popularity in the 1960s, but without the groundwork laid by the music of the 1940s, the folk revival in musical hubs like New York City in the 60s might not have occurred. Nevertheless, the 60s are the years we most closely associate with great folk music. And this leaves some of the best selections from the 1940s lost to fading memory and the passing of time. To pay credit to the decade that formed the 1960s folk we all know and love, here are three folk songs from the 1940s we bet you don’t remember.

“Freedom Road” by Josh White

The 1960s were an incredibly divisive and polarizing time, but so were the 40s. What the 60s had, the 40s had as well, including systemic racial injustice and war, specifically World War II. In the tradition of folk music, singer Josh White performed the 1942 timely protest anthem “Freedom Road”, with lyrics written by none other than Langston Hughes.

In short, Hughes and White’s “Freedom Road” speaks against the fascism that transpired in Europe during WWII. However, that is not the only injustice criticized, as the song’s themes metaphorically applied to the ongoing social and political battles occurring on domestic soil at the time.

“Miss Pavlichenko” by Woody Guthrie

Thanks to the lore surrounding Bob Dylan, the individual majesty of Woody Guthrie has seemingly become slightly diminished. Which is a shame, because without Woody Guthrie, there might not be a Bob Dylan. Regardless, Guthrie’s catalog is deep and goes beyond “This Land Is Your Land”. One song that should be brought back to the forefront of folkies’ minds is “Miss Pavlichenko”.

Written in 1942, but not formally released until 1968, Guthrie’s “Miss Pavlichenko” tells the tale of the real-life female Soviet WWII hero and sniper Lyudmila Pavlichenko. Pavlichenko’s hero status is a result of her battle contributions. Though she couldn’t have achieved anything without her courage and global solidarity. The two sentiments Guthrie fervently focuses on in this political ballad.

“Key To The Highway” by Big Bill Broonzy

Big Bill Broonzy released “Key To The Highway” in 1941, but unlike our other selections, it doesn’t mention politics. Although it does sing about an experience that is a thematic staple of the folk world. In short, Broonzy’s tune tells the story of a person departing from their home and their lover due to emotional abuse. And what path do you think that person will take to escape the past? The highway, of course.

The highway is a timeless motif in the realm of folk music. While its use surely cannot be attributed to one man, Big Bill Broonzy surely had a hand in popularizing it. He leaned on the motif for lyrical support often, including on this lost and forgotten folk song.

