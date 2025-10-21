“I’ve Forgotten My Own Words”: Keith Urban Blanks on the Lyrics to One of His Classics During Nashville Show

Back in 2017, Keith Urban teamed up with Carrie Underwood for the hit song “The Fighter.” Released on his ninth studio album, Ripcord, the song quickly became a hit, landing No. 2 on the US Hot Country Songs and the US Country Airplay charts. It also won several accolades at the Academy of Country Music Awards and the CMT Music Awards. Loving what they produced with the song, Urban tended to add it to his setlist during concerts. And recently, celebrating the end of his High and Alive Tour, Urban appeared to forget the lyrics when performing alongside Natalie Stovall.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Friday, fans packed the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville to see Urban perform during the final stop of his High and Alive Tour. While the country singer didn’t disappoint, he proved that even stars forget their own lyrics. When sharing the stage with Stovall, Urban went blank as he tried to remember the song. Not trying to hide it, he admitted, “And I’ve forgotten my own words to my song.”

Not holding it against him, fans rallied around Urban, cheering him on. Even Stovall took the mishap in stride, dancing beside him until the lyrics came back.

[RELATED: “It’s Unlike Anything You’ve Ever Seen Before”: What To Expect From Keith Urban’s New Competition Series ‘The Road’ (Exclusive)]

One Last Chance To See Keith Urban Before 2026

With more than enough support, fans online loved the special moment. Instead of focusing on the forgotten lyrics, they discussed the chemistry the two shared on stage. “Love these two together. They knock it out of the park. Love this song. OMG.” Another comment added, “He’s so good at singing.”

Although Stovall gained high praise from fans, some pointed back to the original. “Love him and Carrie singing it.”

While Underwood wasn’t on hand during the concert, Stovall was more than capable of helming the 2017 hit song with Urban. In recent weeks, the country singer has tended to perform the song with his guitarist, Maggie Baugh. But due to rumors surrounding Urban’s personal life, he decided to pull the song from the setlist.

With his High and Alive Tour coming to a close in Nashville, fans still have one more chance to see Urban on stage. On October 31st, the singer will travel to Gonzales, Louisiana, to perform at the Boots on the Bayou music festival.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)