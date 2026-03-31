3 Love Ballads That Perfectly Sum up Jim and Pam’s Slow-Burn Love Story on ‘The Office’

There are plenty of legendary songs in the soundtrack for the US version of The Office. That iconic theme song is just one of them. However, sometimes a character or two in a show has such a vibe that one can’t help but put together a playlist in their head of songs that just fit them perfectly. That’s the case for the following three songs that aren’t featured in the soundtrack of The Office but totally fit the vibe of Pam and Jim’s romance on the show. If you’re a fan, you might just agree with me here.

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“Yellow” by Coldplay (2000)

“Look at the stars / Look how they shine for you / And everything you do / Yeah, they were all yellow.”

This hit song from Coldplay is brimming at the seams with a soft sort of devotion, not unlike Jim’s feelings for Pam in the early seasons of The Office. Specifically, in Seasons 1 and 2, it’s so obvious that he’s falling in love with her. He doesn’t even seem to know it. The above line sums up Jim’s devotion to Pam during those early episodes to a T.

“Make You Feel My Love” by Adele (2008)

“When the rain is blowing in your face / And the whole world is on your case / I could offer you a warm embrace / To make you feel my love.”

This song dropped in the late 2000s when The Office was more or less at its popular peak, and it’s perfectly suited for Pam and Jim’s romance. Throughout the show, at least up until the pair start dating, Jim loves Pam from afar with a quiet sort of affection, without expecting anything in return. His love was one that waited, even through Pam’s whole situationship with Roy. He wants her to feel his love, and for a while, he could only do so through his friendship with her. And like the sweetheart he is, Jim seemed content with that.

“Just The Way You Are” by Bruno Mars (2010)

“And when you smile / The whole world stops and stares for a while / ‘Cause, girl, you’re amazing / Just the way you are.”

After Jim finally confessed his feelings and he and Pam finally became an item, it was clear these two would be in it for the long haul. Part of what made The Office such a good show is how well it examined the flaws and realness of its characters. Pam and Jim were super relatable. And there was something so inspiring about the fact that these two loved each other without trying to change each other. They had their moments where it was clear if they were “end game,” but they clearly thought the other was amazing, just the way they were.

Photo via Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank