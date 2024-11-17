3 Male Singers Known for Their Dance Moves as Much as Their Songwriting

When it comes to being a pop culture icon in the world of music, songwriting is key. But not far behind is the ability to captivate on stage. Sometimes that comes with singing and oftentimes with dancing. There are lots of people who have moves and showcase them on stage but there are a select few who can truly captivate.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to explore three examples of the latter. A trio of talented dancers whose moves are almost, almost, almost as prolific as their songwriting and singing. Indeed, these are three male singers known for their dance moves as much as for their songwriting prowess.

[RELATED: 5 Rock Stars with Famous Mouths]

Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger is not a formally trained dancer. Instead, he is an improvising machine. He embodies the music his band The Rolling Stones play on stage. Born on July 26, 1943 in Dartford, Kent, England, Jagger is known for his hips, elastic torso and a battery that never runs out. There’s a reason why Maroon 5 wrote and released a song literally titled “Moves Like Jagger.” Sometimes his effort is called the Chicken Dance. Or sometimes it’s just marveled at for his never-ending bending and running around. But no matter how you take it in, it’s captivating.

James Brown

Known in his era as the hardest working man in show business, James Brown, who was born on May 3, 1933 in Barnwell, South Carolina, and who died on Christmas Day 2006 in Atlanta, had feet that were always flying. It was like his legs, feet, and toes were another instrument for the artist. He danced so furiously and so often, the man was almost always covered in a layer of glistening sweat. He almost led the band with his feet whereas many other bandleaders would lead with their heads, hands, and feet. He was smooth, glamorous, and indestructible.

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson, born August 29, 1958 in Gary, Indiana, and who passed away on June 25, 2009 in Los Angeles, rose to fame as a child performer with his family band The Jackson 5. But as an adult, he rose to greater heights because of his singing, songwriting, and, perhaps more than anything else, his dancing. From the moonwalk to the great lean to leg kicks and everything else, Jackson was and remains the standard when it comes to a dancing pop star.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Alan Messer/Shutterstock