3 Members of Large Rock Bands Who Have Been Forgotten (but Shouldn’t Be)

When you’re part of a large rock band with more than the standard four members, it’s quite difficult to maintain time in the spotlight. Especially if you’re in a band with big personalities and icons that audiences just naturally love. When it comes to the following three members of famous rock bands, they often get forgotten, and I just don’t think that’s fair. Their talent really does speak for itself.

Brent Mydland

Brent Mydland was in The Grateful Dead for about 11 years, but I feel like he doesn’t get enough love for what he brought to the famed jam band in the 1980s. I also can’t help but think he was underrated compared to the larger-than-life persona of Jerry Garcia and the skillful guitar talents of Bob Weir. Megafans and Deadheads likely wouldn’t agree that Mydland was underrated or forgotten at all. However, casual fans of the famed jam band might not even know who he is.

During an era where jam bands were fizzling out, Mydland brought a modern feel to the band with his keyboard and synth work. He helped inject some emotional weight into the band’s 1980s output, as well as some synthy energy that was definitely needed. He was a creative force, one who was important in keeping The Dead moving forward.

Mel Collins

When one thinks of King Crimson, one usually thinks of Robert Fripp right away. That’s not exactly a bad thing, considering the man is an icon in progressive rock history. Still, there are quite a few current and former members of this legendary band, and one of the most underrated has to be current member Mell Collins, one of the finest saxophonists and flautists of the last half-century.

Collins’ talents spread far beyond King Crimson, too. He has worked with a laundry list of big-name groups, from 10cc to Bad Company to Dire Straits to The Rolling Stones and beyond.

Roy Bittan

The E Street Band has had quite a few different members through the years, but this current member stands out as one of the greats. And yet, minor Bruce Springsteen bands might not even know who he is.

Roy Bittan makes it to our list of too-often-forgotten members of large rock bands because he is, honestly, a quiet talent. His piano stylings are incredibly emotive and make albums like Born To Run so much better. Bruce Springsteen, of course, overshadows just about anyone he shares a stage with. The late great Clarence Clemons also had a talent for soaking up attention. Bittan, though, deserves much more recognition.

Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images