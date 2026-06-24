3 Movie Songs That Gave Artists Their Breakout Hits

Success often comes from the most unexpected places. Here are some iconic movie songs that truly changed artists’ careers for the better.

“Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by The Simple Minds

Play video

“Don’t You Forget About Me” was actually written by writers Steve Schiff and Keith Forsey specifically for The Breakfast Club. The Simple Minds, ironically, didn’t express much interest in the song, even after seeing a private screening of The Breakfast Club.

Videos by American Songwriter

However, after the band’s lead vocalist, Jim Kerr, was convinced by his wife to record it, the band decided to give it a go.

“Don’t You (Forget About Me)” remains The Simple Minds’ biggest hit to this day.

“Eye Of The Tiger” by Survivor

Play video

The Queen song “Another One Bites The Dust” was actually the first pick for a theme song for Rocky III, but director Sylvester Stallone had to resort to “Eye Of The Tiger” instead.

Before this song was used in the film, things were not looking too bright for Survivor. The band had previously put out two albums that didn’t do very well and were at risk of being dropped.

“Eye Of The Tiger” changed things. Not only did this hit go No. 1 in multiple countries, but it also won Best Rock Performance by Duo or Group with Vocal at the 1983 Grammy Awards. It truly plucked the Chicago-based band from obscurity.

“Take My Breath Away” by Berlin

Play video

This song, which served as the love theme for 1986’s Top Gun, waltzed onto new wave band Berlin’s doorstep right when they needed it.

According to lead singer Terri Nunn, the band wasn’t super keen on “Take My Breath Away” at first, even though it was composed by Italian musician Giorgio Moroder.

“Giorgio was a great writer and such a talent,” Nunn explained to Spin. “I was all in for him. He could have farted, and I would have sung it. But John’s [Berlin’s bass guitarist] like, ‘I’m not doing this. F*ck this guy. This is not our song.’ The record label jumped in and said, ‘You’re doing this. You need all the help you can get. This is a movie. Regardless of whether it does well or not, your song will be on it…’”

This song ended up winning an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for Best Original Song, and also became Berlin’s biggest hit.

Photo by: Andrew Benge/Getty Images