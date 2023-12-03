Mariska Hargitay Names New Cat After Taylor Swift Song, the “Karma” Hitmaker Reacts

Although Mariska Hargitay starred in several movies and television series throughout her career in Hollywood, she is most recognized for her portrayal of Olivia Benson in the hit series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Besides being an actress, the director also supports people suffering from sexual abuse thanks to her Joyful Heart Foundations. The actress is also an avid lover of animals. Recently, Hargitary introduced her new cat to her Instagram followers, and to top it all off, seems like the actress is somewhat of a Taylor Swift fan.

Posting a few pictures of her new cat, Hargitay captioned the post with, “Karma is a cat.” She also tagged Swift in her post, writing, “Meet Karma. My Cat.” Sharing the news just two days ago, the post received over 200,000 likes, proving the massive following around Swift. And what is even more shocking than the stunning pictures, Swift responded.

For diehard Swift fans, they instantly understood why Hargitary named her cat Karma. For those who might not know, in the song “Karma”, on the Midnights album, Swift sings, “Sweet like honey, karma is a cat purring in my lap ’cause it loves me.”

With Hargitay proving she is a Swiftie, Swift responded to her post, writing, “Are you serious?!!!! Nothing has ever come more full circle. LOVE THIS SO MUCH!!”

Friends For Years

Speaking of full circle, both Hargitay and Swift have been friends for some time. Back in 2014, Swift named one of her cats Olivia Benson, which as mentioned above, was a character portrayed by the actress. Hargitay also found herself on the catwalk alongside Swift in 2015 during the 1989 World Tour.

Praising the singer, Hargitay told Entertainment Tonight in October, “She’s pure magic. There’s nothing she can’t do. It’s been so beautiful to reconnect to that innocence, you know? I think Taylor gives such a beautiful message to kids and unlocks these girls’ emotions.”

Besides attending more than one show of the Eras Tour, Hargitay recently supported Swift when she attended the premiere of the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film.

