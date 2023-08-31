50 Cent Potentially Faces Battery Charges after Hitting Fan with Microphone

50 Cent has been having a lot of fun on his international The Final Lap Tour. Celebrating the 20-year anniversary of 50 Cent’s legendary debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin,’ the tour has seen superstar emcees like Busta Rhymes, J. Cole, DaBaby, and more all aid 50 in entertaining his raucous crowds. However, on his latest stop in Los Angeles, 50 ran into a bit of trouble.

During his performance at L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday (August 30), where he brought out guest stars like Chris Brown, Nas, and YG, 50 randomly, but forcefully, launched his microphone to the side of the stage. Unknowingly, he ended up hitting a fan in the crowd, and she soon required medical attention. Check out the clip below.

The next morning (August 31), the woman, who is a radio host named Bryhana Monegain for the famed L.A. station Power 106, ended up filing a police report against 50 accusing him of battery. Additionally, photos of the wound on Monegain’s forehead from the microphone were released by TMZ Thursday, showing the gnarly gash she sustained.

According to TMZ, though, police believe 50 did not intend to hit Monegain, as he was instead trying to toss the mic to his nearby production crew. In a statement obtained by XXL, 50’s attorney Scott Leemon corroborated this report.

“Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone,” he said. “Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.”

Currently, it’s unclear how aggressive LAPD’s pursuit of 50 will be and if they even plan to move forward with battery charges. At the moment, 50 is still expected to perform tonight at his next tour stop in Chula Vista, California, a city near San Diego.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images