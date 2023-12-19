3 Movies Every Oasis Fan Should See

The British-born rock band Oasis was one of the biggest in the world in the 1990s. Thanks to its catchy, though at times droning songs, the Britpop band earned acclaim and popularity with songs like “Wonderwall” and “Champagne Supernova.”

But the group, which starred brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, was often at odds internally and, as a result, they broke up rather acrimoniously. Despite the occasional rumor of the group getting back together, there has been little to no traction.

However, their songs and internal drama make the rockers the perfect subject for documentary films. Here below, let’s dive into three such movies that display Oasis at its best.

1. Oasis: Supersonic (2016)

This excellent documentary from 2016 tells the story of the band from origins to breakup. Directed by Mat Whitecross, the film’s producers Asif Kapadia and James Gay-Rees were already acknowledged by the Academy Awards for their work on the music doc Amy, about the late British singer Amy Winehouse. Oasis: Supersonic includes concert footage, interviews, and never-before-heard stories about the brotherly rivalry and their musical inner workings. It’s a must-see.

2. Knebworth 1996 (2021)

Released during the pandemic in 2021, this concert documentary (and accompanying live album) shows the band’s performance recorded in August of 1996 at the Knebworth Festival. During the concert, which the band played for tens of thousands of fans—the sea of attendees is staggering—the group played hits like “Supersonic,” “Wonderwall,” “Don’t Look Back in Anger” and “Champagne Supernova.”

3. If These Walls Could Sing (2022)

This music doc, which came out just last year, isn’t about Oasis per se. Rather, it’s a movie about the famed Abbey Road Studios in London, where many a big-name album was cut. Directed by Mary McCartney (daughter of Paul and Linda McCartney), many famous faces are included in the work, including Noel and Liam Gallager, along with Paul, Ringo, Jimmy Page, and Elton John.

