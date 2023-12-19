‘The Voice’ Finalist Ruby Leigh Breaks Down in Tears Reflecting On Her Family’s Struggles Following Tornado 

Just before taking the stage to perform Elvis Presley’s hit track Suspicious Minds, The Voice fan-favorite Ruby Leigh broke down in tears while reflecting on her family’s struggles following a horrific tornado.

As she recalled what happened during the natural disaster, Leigh spoke about how music helped her get through everything. She said she thought about the tornado experience when she performed Long Long Time by Linda Ronstadt during her breakout performance.

Following the performance, The Voice coaches spoke out, with Leigh’s coach, Reba McEntire, declaring how proud she was. “You have amazed me every time you get on that stage,” Reba stated. “Elvis Presley might have recorded it first, but you Ruby-ized it… You did it like a champ, and the pro that you are.”

Fellow coach, John Legend, shared, “You’re so remarkable, I’ve been a fan from the very beginning. Your voice has so much heft and maturity, it feels like everything’s in bold type.”

Reba previously spoke about Leigh’s talent after The Voice Playoffs. “There’s nobody like Ruby in the competition. She’s got that really sweet emotional cry in her voice – it wrecks my heart. She’s bringing something that I’ve never seen on The Voice before.”

The Voice fans also shared their thoughts about Leigh’s recent performance on X (formerly Twitter). “Ruby Leigh absolutely wowed me with Suspicious Minds,” one fan wrote. “She’s getting my The Voice finale vote.”

Another fan then said that Ruby may be the winner of this season. “I wanna say this Ruby Leigh performance is good,” they wrote. “And we are looking at the winner of the show here and this is Ruby Leigh’s best performance and the best performance of the night.”

Ruby Leigh will be performing another song during The Voice finals alongside Reba.

(Feature Image by Ruby Leigh/Instagram)