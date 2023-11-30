3 Movies Every Stevie Ray Vaughan Fan Should See

When it comes to blues-rock, the Texas-born guitar player Stevie Ray Vaughan played his way to the top of the list. Known for songs like “Pride and Joy” and “Crossfire,” the wild and unabashed musician wowed fans with his speed, skill, and singular abilities.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sadly, though, Vaughan died in a Wisconsin helicopter crash in 1990 at just 35 years old. With that, the world lost one of its best rockers and decades of music and performances that could have come from his life.

[RELATED: 5 of the Most Memorable Movie Soundtrack Songs]

To help buttress that loss even just a little bit, we’ve culled three movies that every fan of the guitar player should see.

1. Stevie Ray Vaughan – 1984-1989: Lonestar (2017)

This 2017 documentary highlights the epic, speedy guitar player’s glory years, that time in the mid-80s between 1984 and 1989 when he released his debut LP and, not long after, died in the infamous helicopter crash just before the 1990s hit. Featuring interviews from other famous rockers, as well as those people close to him, this is a must-see for any SRV fan. Check out the film below.

2. Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble: Live at the El Mocambo (1991)

This live concert was shot and recorded in 1983 but released nearly a decade later. It showcases the Texas-born rocker’s early days as he played a torrent of notes on his six-string. A big Jimi Hendrix fan, some of the songs in the rudimentary recording include covers of the 1960s rocker, including “Voodoo Child (Slight Return).” Fans can check out the entire concert below.

3. Jimmie & Stevie Ray Vaughan: Brothers in Blues (2023)

This new 2023 film showcases brothers Jimmie and Stevie Ray Vaughan as they made their way from their first guitar into superstardom. With interviews from folks like Billy Gibbons, fans can trace the history of the blues-rock brothers as well as the genre itself. Check out a trailer for the new work below.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns