The Rolling Stones Add Second Dates to Chicago, Los Angeles Tour Stops

The Rolling Stones took to X today to announce additional dates for both the Chicago and Los Angeles stops of their Hackney Diamonds 2024 Tour, at Soldier Field and SoFi Stadium, respectively. The added concerts will take place on June 30 (Chicago) and July 13 (Los Angeles).

The legendary long-running rock ‘n’ roll outfit credited the announcement to high demand, which is not surprising considering it’s the Stones’ first major outing since the passing of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

Fans can expect the experience of a lifetime as the reigning kings of rock and roll play hits both old and new, with an extensive set that catalogs the trajectory of their extraordinary career.

