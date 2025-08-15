Elmo Sings His Way Into Country Music With Grand Ole Opry Debut

2025 marked a historic year for the Grand Ole Opry. First started back in 1925, the famed venue celebrated its 100th anniversary. And with the Opry hosting some of the biggest names in country music over the decades, the entire year turned into a giant celebration. Helping shine a light on rising stars while paying its respect to those who paved the way for country music, the Opry was often considered a major milestone for any singer looking to make a career in the genre. And recently, the Opry welcomed none other than Sesame Street star Elmo to its stage for his Opry debut.

Videos by American Songwriter

For decades, Sesame Street served as the home for characters like Grover, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, and the Count. Helping teach children how to read, write, and navigate their emotions, the show became a pillar in many childhoods. But on Thursday, Elmo found himself trading Sesame Street for the Opry. Sharing the stage with Lauren Alaina, Elmo embraced his country spirit when he donned a blue cowboy hat with a matching outfit.

Although a major milestone for Elmo, Alaina was completely starstruck when getting to rub shoulders with the famous character. Not only did she post their performance together, but apparently, she got to spend a little time with Elmo before the show. She wrote in the caption, “This might be the coolest thing I’ve ever done… Thank you for letting me share the stage with you tonight, Elmo!! Let’s do it again soon?”

[RELATED: On This Day in 1952, Hank Williams Was Fired from the Grand Ole Opry and Was Never Reinstated]

The One Country Music Legend Elmo Wants To Sing With: “Call Elmo”

Also coming along for the ride was Elmo’s friend Abby Cadabby. Thrilled to bring her magic to the Opry, she told the Associated Press, “We sing all the time on ‘Sesame Street,’ but um, well, being able to sing in the home of country music is amazing!” And with the daughter of the Fairy Godmother standing at the center of country music, she couldn’t help but be inspired. She even tossed out a few country song ideas. “A guitar-playing pickle picking in a pickle patch with a penguin eating pizza. Woo! Maybe I’ll just sing about my friend Big Bird.”

While Elmo performed with Alaina, Cadabby took the stage with Loretta Lynn’s daughter, Tayla Lynn. Although loving their time at the Opry, both characters hoped to get the chance to collaborate with another country music legend – Dolly Parton. Elmo insisted, “Elmo would love to do a duet with Miss Dolly Parton. Maybe we could do ‘Jolene’ together. Come on Dolly! Call Elmo!”

Over the year, Elmo and his friends on Sesame Street welcomed numerous country music stars to their home. They included Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Lee Ann Womack, and even Chris Stapleton. Recalling his time with Stapleton, Elmo revealed he got to wear the singer’s hat. “It was a little big for Elmo, but that’s OK. A really good time.”

(Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Headspace)