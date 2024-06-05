It’s not every day you get to hop on stage with one of your biggest idols. However, fame comes with connections and the three musicians below used it to their advantage. Not only did they meet their heroes, but they got to perform alongside them.

Videos by American Songwriter

3 Musicians That Have Gotten To Play with Their Idols

1. Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks

In the early days of his solo career, Harry Styles made his love for ’70s rock quite clear. On top of his debut album being a love letter to that era, he also hopped on stage with one of its biggest stars: Stevie Nicks.

At a show in the famed Troubadour, Styles teamed up with Nicks to perform two of her biggest hits, “Landslide” and “Leather and Lace.” Judging from the tears that welled up in Styles’ eyes, we can tell the moment meant a lot to the former boybander.

[RELATED: The 5 Most Poetic Lyrics From Harry Styles’ Debut Album]

2. Miley Cyrus and Billy Idol

Miley Cyrus has never been afraid to wear her inspirations on her sleeve. While there are many artists Cyrus seemingly looks up to, she joined forces with one idol at the iHeartRadio Music Festival–Billy Idol, that is.

Cyrus flexed her vocal range alongside the rock giant. Clearly, Idol was impressed with the outcome. “She really works hard at what she does. I’ve watched her rehearsing,” Idol once said. “She has a lot of fun, but she takes it seriously, rather like what I do…. We’re having a lot of fun, but we’re being serious at the same time. So there’s a little bit of both going on.”

3. Ariana Grande and Barbra Streisand

Anyone who has followed Ariana Grande’s career knows she adores Barbra Streisand. While Grande is certainly one of the best vocalists of her generation, she has never shied away from lauding the divas that came before her. Among her list of favorite singers is Streisand.

Grande joined Streisand for a special performance of “No More Tears (Enough is Enough)” in 2019. While Streisand was obviously stellar, Grande managed to go toe to toe with the legendary vocalist.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)