Niall Horan Brings Noah Kahan on Stage in Nashville, While Fans Try To Conjure His Return to ‘The Voice’

On a recent tour stop in Nashville, Niall Horan brought Noah Kahan out on stage to duet Horan’s 2016 hit “This Town.” Horan told the crowd, “Since we’re in Nashville, there’s some good songwriters around the place,” before bringing Kahan out. Fans were delighted at the surprise and the throwback song.

Videos by American Songwriter

Horan posted a clip of the show on Twitter/X, writing, “Had to call on one of the best singer songwriters to join me in Nashville,” tagging Kahan. Later, Kahan posted about the experience, quote-tweeting Horan’s post and replying, “Shared the stage with an icon,” tagging Horan.

Elsewhere on the internet, The Voice has been leaving cryptic posts on social media about the coach lineup for next year, following the announcement of the season 26 coaches. The show posted on Instagram asking fans to “guess a letter.” The post included four lines of varying blank spaces meant to spell out names, and fans took to the comments to share their excitement and confusion in equal measure.

Shared the stage with an icon @NiallOfficial https://t.co/CjjBEOxNvJ — Noah Kahan (@NoahKahan) June 4, 2024

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Teases Cryptic Announcement as Fans Speculate Return of 2-Time Winning Coach]

Fans Hope for Niall Horan’s Return to Coaching The Voice in 2025

While The Voice recently announced their new coach lineup for season 26, it appears they’re already teasing a new round of coaches for season 27. The show took to Instagram hinting at an incoming announcement while asking fans to guess the four teams for 2025.

One popular guess for season 27 coach was two-time champion Niall Horan, who had a contestant win in seasons 23 and 24—Gina Miles and Huntley respectively. Fans were begging The Voice to bring him back for season 27.

“One of them better be Niall,” one fan wrote in the comments. Another added, “i NEED niall back asap.” Still, others were hoping for Blake Shelton as well, with one fan writing, “The best season of coaches was Ariana Grande, Kelly, Blake, & John Legend!!”

However, Blake Shelton has previously stated he wouldn’t return to The Voice unless the show brough all the coaches back. They managed to do this in a way during the season 25 finale, showing recorded messages from some of the old coaches like Kelly Clarkson and CeeLo Green. While it wasn’t what fans were expecting, the shoutouts from previous coaches were definitely a blast from the past for diehard viewers.

Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartRadio