3 Musicians Who Had Beef With Eric Church

The country music industry—like any other—has its fair share of beef. While you can’t deny that Eric Church is a hard-working performer, he’s still had his drama with other musicians aired out to the public. The “Man Made A Bar” hitmaker has had a few disagreements with other country singers during his career. Let’s take a look at three musicians who had beef with Eric Church.

1. Miranda Lambert

First up on our list of musicians who had beef with Eric Church is country starlet Miranda Lambert. Back in the day, Church took a swing at Miranda Lambert’s then-husband Blake Shelton. In an interview with Rolling Stone back in 2012, Church said “Honestly, if Blake Shelton and Cee Lo Green f***ing turn around in a red chair, you got a deal? That’s crazy. I don’t know what would make an artist do that. You’re not an artist.”

It was kind of a harsh dig, and Lambert was not happy about it. Especially because she let Church open for her headlining tour in 2010. In a now-deleted tweet, Lambert responded by saying “Thanks Eric Church for saying I’m not a real artist. […] You’re welcome for the tour in 2010.”

2. Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks is probably not the biggest fan of Eric Church given his comments about the “Friends In Love Places” hitmaker, but it looks like Church was the hater in this situation.

In 2017, Church took a dig at Brooks for lip-syncing during a then-recent CMA performance. “To me, lip-syncing is and always will be a red line,” said Church in a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone. “It’s fabricated. I don’t want young artists thinking it’s okay, because it’s not.”

Then, Church went on to take aim at Brooks in 2019 after losing to him for the CMA Entertainer of the Year award. Brooks dismissed both comments. He even withdrew his name from the CMA ballot so “somebody else [could] hold that award.”

3. Rascal Flatts

Rascal Flatts not only disliked Church, but they even fired him from their 2006 tour. Allegedly, the band did not like how long and how loud Church would play during his opening sets. Church then went on to play shows in each city where Rascal Flatts were headlining for that very tour. It’s not clear if any beef remains between them, but it’s hard to imagine them being friendly after the incident.

