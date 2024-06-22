Post Malone Joins Garth Brooks in the Country Music History Books, Celebrates by Pouring a Drink With Blake Shelton

While singers like Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll helped usher in a new era of country music, the genre also embraced stars like Beyonce as she released her first country album, Cowboy Carter. Gaining over one billion streams on Spotify, the album received massive praise. But it isn’t just Beyonce looking to explore other genres. Always having a love for country music, Post Malone spent the last several months teasing his entrance into the genre with numerous singles like “Pour Me A Drink” featuring Blake Shelton. With Post Malone rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in country music, he recently dominated the Billboard Country Airplay Chart thanks to his collaboration with Morgan Wallen.

Although fans anxiously await Post Malone‘s entrance into country music with his upcoming album F-1 Trillion, they received a teaser when the singer released the song “I Had Some Help.” With the star working on the song with Wallen, the duo watched as the song took off. And only released seven weeks ago, it already sits at the top of the Billboard Country Airplay Chart.

Breaking down the historic success of “I Had Some Help”, one person on Twitter ran the numbers, writing, “I Had Some Help” by @PostMalone & @MorganWallen is the #1 song on Billboard Country Airplay this week. Took just 7 weeks to reach #1. Fastest since “More Than a Memory” by Garth [Brooks] debuted at #1 in 2007. Actual climbs, fastest since “Live Like You Were Dying” in 2004 (7 weeks).”

Even better, Post Malone’s fest came on the same day he released his new song featuring Shelton. What better way to celebrate etching your name in the country music history books than to pour a drink with one of the genre’s true legends?

Post Malone Looks To Take Over Country Music With ‘F-1 Trillion’

With Post Malone discussing his love for country music, it appears that love is helping him gain stardom within the genre. Looking at what fans had to say about “I Had Some Help”, comments included, “don’t think I’ve ever seen someone enjoy making music as much as I’ve seen Post Malone enjoy it.” Another person added, “Never listened to Post Malone, however I am a diehard Morgan Wallen fan, and can now say I’m also a diehard Post Malone fan as well.” And one comment insisted, “Post Malones just conquering genres like infinity stones.”

Already dominating the genre, Post Malone’s official entrance into country music happens on August 16 with the release of his newest album F-1 Trillion.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest)