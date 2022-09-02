‘Girl You Know It’s True’ Biopic Depicts the Rise and Fall of Milli Vanilli, Cast Revealed

Milli Vanilli had the moves, the shoulder pads, and the scandal.

Girl You Know It’s True, a forthcoming biopic named after the duo’s 1989 debut album, will depict their rise to international superstardom and their eventual fall from grace.

German-French R&B duo Milli Vanilli, made up of Fabrice Morvan and Rob Pilatus, were riding high in the late ’80s and early ’90s, winning a Grammy for Best New Artist in 1990. However, their success and the award were stripped when it was exposed that the pop sensations did not sing any of the vocals on their songs.

The cast of the film was recently revealed in first-look photos. Below, Elan Ben Ali as Morvan and Tijan Njie as Pilatus is set to portray the duo in the biopic.

Elan Ben Ali and Tijan Njie as Fabrice Morvan and Rob Pilatus respectively

Credit: Denis Pernath Photography/Leonine Studios/Wiedemann & Berg Film

Playing the group’s founder and German music producer, Frank Farian, will be actor Matthias Schweighöfer, star of Netflix’s 2021 heist comedy Army of Thieves (pictured below).

Credit: Gordon Timpen

The project will be directed by Simon Verhoeven. Other cast members include Graham Rogers and Bella Dayne.

“Girl You Know It’s True is captivating on so many levels,” the director said in a statement, “it not only tells the spectacular rise of two underdogs making it to the zenith of showbiz within one summer, it also gives a fascinating glimpse behind the scenes of that illusory world of fame and its sometimes tragic and unscrupulous machinations. Personally, I think Rob and Fab did not deserve to become the sole scapegoats of this scandal.”

No release date has been announced for Girl You Know It’s True, however, filming is expected to wrap at the end of this year. Until then, get your dose of Milli Vanilli below.

Milli Vanilli Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images