3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, Freddie Gibbs and Black Eyed Peas

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share three new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are three songs for you today.

1. “The Other One” by Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros

The legendary member of the Grateful Dead released a new version of his single, “The Other One,” with Wolf Bros, from the forthcoming Live in Colorado Vol 2, which is set to drop on October 7. The 13-minute song involves excellent musicianship, jamming, and that psychedelic bent the fans might expect from Weir and his group. Check it out here.

2. “Too Much” by Freddie Gibbs and Moneybagg Yo

The artist announced a new album, $oul $old $eparately, set to drop on September 30. To celebrate the news, Gibbs also released his newest single, “Too Much.” The new song and accompanying music video display lyrical talent and a flair for the posh. Check it out here below.

3. “Don’t You Worry” by Black Eyed Peas and Shakira (Farruko Remix)

For years, there weren’t many names bigger in the music industry than Black Eyed Peas and Shakira. The two have recently collaborated on a new track, “Don’t You Worry,” which has since earned a remix by Farrago. Check out the smash hit below. It’s like listening to the shine of diamond-encrusted gold. Enjoy!

Photo by Todd Michalek / Courtesy Sacks & Co.