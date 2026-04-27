Shakira Crew Member Killed During Stage Assembly for Massive Brazil Concert

A construction worker who was helping build the stage for a Shakira show in Brazil passed away over the weekend. TMZ reported the story.

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The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer is scheduled to perform at Todo Mundo no Rio on May 2. This is six days after the accident, which took place on Sunday.

According to a post made on Instagram, event organizers confirmed that the accident took the life of the construction worker, who was “working on the assembly of the show’s structures.”

“First responders provided initial care at the scene, and the Fire Department was immediately called to transport the patient.” the statement shares. “Unfortunately, the professional passed away at the hospital. At this time, we are providing all support, comfort, and solidarity to the responsible company, its team, and the victim’s family.”

Antonio Marcos Ferreira dos Santos, 51, was at the beach at the time of the accident. He said the man had gotten trapped under something, according to other witnesses.

“Out of nowhere, we saw people running, and when we looked, the structure was on the ground,” he told AFP. “People were saying that a man had gotten trapped underneath. People rushed over to pull him out.”

According to a statement given to People by the state fire brigade, the construction worker “suffered crushing injuries to his lower limbs in a lifting system.” Other employees had helped to get the worker out by the time emergency teams arrived.

Military personnel immediately got to work, providing the professional with “pre-hospital care.” They also helped transport him to the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, where he passed away.

What Is Todo Mundo No Rio?

Six days following this tragic accident, Shakira is scheduled to headline at the third annual Todo Mundo No Rio concert in Brazil. This concert establishes May as a month of cultural celebration for Rio, and also attracts a lot of tourism to the city. Last year, Lady Gaga broke records as a headliner, drawing a crowd of 2.5 million. In February, Shakira announced that she would be taking the stage on Copacabana Beach this year.

“Okay, I have the biggest announcement to make,” the star excitedly told Instagram. “I’m gonna be performing at the biggest show on the planet. Copacabana baby!”

She continued, “Brazil, I will be with you soon, in May, at the most dreamed of concert of my life.”

Following the success of the concert’s first year, Rio de Janeiro’s Mayor, Eduardo Paes, has expressed a desire to continue bringing these massive free shows to Rio until his term ends in 2028.

Photo by: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella