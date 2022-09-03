50 Cent Bans Controversial Singer Trey Songz From Tycoon Weekend

Rapper and businessman 50 Cent has a message for controversial singer Trey Songz: You’re banned.

50 Cent took to his popular Instagram account to relay the message after he said Songz was acting “crazy” during this year’s Tycoon fest.

On Thursday (August 30), 50 Cent wrote on Instagram, “Last TYCOON he crashed a Wraith, this TYCOON he was acting crazy, wanting to fight and shit over the girls. He broke some shit up in his room @antthaladiesman Nah tell @treysongz he can’t come. smh”

Songz has more problems than that, however. The singer has been keeping something of a low public profile as of late after several women have accused the artist of sexual assault. Though, last month Mariah Thielen spoke publicly in Songz’s defense, saying that her lawyer bribed her to say negative things about the crooner. Thielen said her lawyer offered her some $200,000 to say she saw Songz assault her friend, Jauhara Jeffries.

Songz and 50 Cent have worked together in the past. In 2019, the rapper used Songz’s “Big Rich Town” as the opening theme song for season six of his popular show, Power. Later, though, as you can see from the video below, the song was scrapped from the show and replaced with the original version after complaints from fans.

So far, Songz has yet to comment on his banishment.

Earlier this year, news surfaced about accusations against Songz, who was accused of rape by former UNLV basketball star Dylan Gonzalez.

In a post on Twitter, Gonzalez wrote, “#BeStrongNotSilent” and then added, “With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas Hotel.

“I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone,” she continued. “I stand with you and encourage all those who have suffered abuse to speak out and come forward. Suppression of our voices only emboldens our oppressors, and you cannot heal what you do not reveal. At this time, I humbly request my privacy, consideration, and compassion while I fully commit to pursue the best course of action and all of my legal options.”

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images