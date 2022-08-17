Watch: Coldplay and Natalie Imbruglia Pay Homage to Olivia Newton-John with “Summer Nights” Cover

During a concert at London’s Wembley Stadium, Coldplay, Natalie Imbruglia, and jazz-phenom Jacob Collier performed a cover of “Summer Nights” in tribute to Olivia Newton-John.

During the performance, Imbruglia sang the late Newton-John’s part of the Grease classic while Coldplay frontman Chris Martin took on John Travolta’s part. Collier added vocals to the chorus while hammering on the piano as the audience happily sang along to the 1978 hit. Check it out below.

Later on in the concert, Imbruglia joined the band once again for a duet of her 1997 debut single, “Torn”—a song that has brought her on stage a few times recently.

Coldplay is currently on the U.K leg of their Music of the Spheres Tour, which kicked off earlier this year in March. The tour is not only promoting an album of the same name but also seeking to be powered by entirely renewable energy. Measures include installing solar panels at each venue, a kinetic stadium floor, kinetic bikes powered by fans, and transporting around a mobile, rechargeable show battery.

Newton-John passed away on August 8, 2022, due to complications from breast cancer. Her husband of 14 years, John Easterling, confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

He continued, “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org).”

Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images