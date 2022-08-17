The latest chapter in the Kanye West/Kid Cudi saga has arrived.

In a new interview with Cudi, the Ohio-hailing rapper reaffirmed his disapproval of West. Earlier this year, West had ostracized Cudi after the latter remained friendly with comedian Pete Davidson. (Davidson previously dated West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.) Cudi then distanced himself from West.

Now, Cudi is reclaiming his narrative.

“Do you know how it feels to wake up one day, look at your social media, and you’re trending because somebody’s talking some shit about you?” he asks in the interview. “And then you got this person’s [West’s] trolls sending you messages on Instagram and Twitter? All in your comments? That shit pissed me off. That he had the power to fuck with me that week. That he used his power to fuck with me. That pissed me off.”

“You fucking with my mental health now, bro,” he added.

He continued, “I’m not one of your kids. I’m not Kim. It don’t matter if I’m friends with Pete or not friends with Pete. None of this shit had anything to do with me. If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman. That’s not my fucking problem. You need to own up to your shit like every man in this life has. I’ve lost women, too. And I’ve had to own up to it. I don’t need that in my life. I don’t need it.”

Cudi continued to explain that it’ll take “a motherfucking miracle for me and that man to be friends again.” Safe to say, he doesn’t see that miracle in the forecast. Despite his firm words, though, Cudi still loves West. He just loves himself more.

Kanye West Photo Courtesy of Def Jam Records; Kid Cudi Photo Courtesy of Republic Records