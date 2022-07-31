3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Marcus Mumford, Valerie June, and The Head and the Heart

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share three new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are three songs for you today.

1. “Every Shade of Blue (Acoustic)” by The Head and the Heart

The jangly, harmonious group from Seattle, Washington, released two songs this week, both acoustic versions of tracks from their latest LP. Here, we wanted to highlight the (acoustic) title track from their latest LP, “Every Shade of Blue.” Piano, guitar, and vocals. It’s a lovely combination. Check out the new release from the group below.

2. “Look At Miss Ohio” by Valerie June

Valerie June released a cover rendition of the song “Look At Miss Ohio” by Gillian Welch and David Rawling. The track portends June’s upcoming new covers album, Under Cover. With her signature delightful, warbling voice, June makes the song her own. Check out the new cover track below.

3. “Grace” by Marcus Mumford

The lead man from the popular modern folk group Mumford & Sons, Marcus Mumford is going solo. Earlier this week, he dropped the lead single from his upcoming self-titled solo LP. The song revives, displaying the artist’s penchant for acoustic guitar, rhythms, and a big singing voice. Check out the new track below.

Photo Credit: Renata Raksha / Shorefire