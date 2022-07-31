5 Music-Based TV Shows to Watch in 2022

Back in the ’80s and ’90s, when someone said, “I want my MTV,” they meant they wanted their music television.

These days, a few decades later, music television means something different than it did back then. Now, it means a viewer wants his or her favorite television shows that are interwoven with musicality. TV shows with songs, musical characters, and jokes rooted in music history.

With that in mind, here are five new music television shows for you to keep an eye on this year from some of your favorite streaming services.

1. Rap Sh!t on HBO Max

Brought to you by prolific showrunner Issa Rae (of Insecure fame), this series on HBO Max, which is streaming now, is a new comedy series that tracks former classmates, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who have reconnected years after leaving school to form a Miami-based rap group. Shawna is the “socially conscious” rapper. Mia is the more flashy one, with a large Instagram following. Rae is one of the biggest names in television right now, so the series should be one to watch. Rae also owns the music label, The Raedio, in case you needed her sonic bona fides. Check out a preview below.

2. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 3) on Disney+

The new series of the popular show dropped on July 27. This season, East High shows you how to summer camp. Fires, romance, song, and dance—what’s not to like? This show is also where Olivia Rodrigo got her fame. Rodrigo, while not a full-time cast member, will be a guest star this season. Check out a trailer for the new season below.

3. Beavis and Butt-Head on Paramount+

Did someone say MTV? Of course, this rude, crude cartoon was born on MTV pre-new millennium and now it’s back for a reboot. It drops on August 4. It’s unclear how much of a role music will play in this show—will there be a stream of music videos to criticize as the last show did so well? We’ll have to find out. But for those who obsessed over the cartoon antics of young Beavis and Butthead, then you’ll likely love this new version, too. Check out a trailer below.

4. My Life as a Rolling Stone on Epix

Move aside Get Back, there’s a new rock doc set for a world premiere, and this time it features The Rolling Stones. Set to drop on August 7, this four-part series showcases individual episodes, each of which is dedicated to a different band member. Go inside what it’s like to be Mick Jagger or Keith Richards. Check out the behind-the-scenes of what life was like for Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts. Check out a preview of the series below.

5. Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin on Peacock

Set to drop on November 23, this spinoff of the Pitch Perfect movies is coming to the streaming service Peacock. This one is all about the Bellas’ rival, Bumper (Adam Devine’s character). With the same feel but a new twist, this series brings audiences to Berlin for new a capella antics. Fans will have to wait a little while, though. There isn’t even a new preview for it yet!

…And as always, stay tuned!