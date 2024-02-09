Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Valerie June Team with Power to the Patients for Impactful Super Bowl Ad

Millions of people tune in to watch the Super Bowl every year. As a result, companies pay massive sums to have their commercials run during the Big Game. At the same time, some viewers turn on the game just to watch the ad spots. They are usually inventive and entertaining ways to get people to buy a product. This year, one Super Bowl ad will be different. Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Valerie June are teaming up with Power to the Patients for an important PSA.

There is nothing funny about the new Power to the Patients PSA. However, it is something that everyone should see because what the trio of stars is discussing can affect nearly every living American. The ad calls for hospitals and insurance companies to make their prices affordable and, more importantly, transparent.

The trio states in the ad, “Hospitals and insurance companies are robbing all of us. 100 million Americans [are] drowning in medical debt. When hospitals and insurers don’t show their prices, they charge us whatever they want. Their greed is destroying the American Dream. We look to our elected officials in Congress to put a stop to this overcharging. Empower us with prices. Hold hospitals and insurance companies accountable. We demand actual prices and true transparency in healthcare. Power to the Patients.”

Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Valerie June Share Their Thoughts

Jelly Roll, Wilson, and June spoke about what made them want to get involved with Power to the Patients in a press release. “Hospitals and insurance companies all around the United States are stealing our future by looting every patient, worker, employer, and family across the country,” Jelly Roll said.

Wilson stated, “American citizens in need of care are afraid to enter a hospital. Members of Congress, we need actual prices and true transparency in healthcare.”

June, who has Latent Autoimmune Diabetes, had more to say. Before receiving her diagnosis, she worked seven days a week, 12 hours a day between two jobs. On top of that, she played gigs at bars when she had downtime. Over some years, she was able to save $50,000 to realize her dream of recording an album. Unfortunately, medical bills stole that money.

“That bill from the emergency room alone was $30k and I didn’t even get admitted,” she shared. “Then, the bills kept coming. I found myself in a situation where I physically couldn’t work. I was bedridden for nine months and that wiped out the rest of the money I had saved for my dream to record a record. Transparency is key so we are able to make informed choices and choose what is the best situation individually about our care and to ensure that we are not being overcharged,” June added.

Facts About Transparency in Healthcare

Press materials from Power to the Patients note that federal rules currently require hospitals and insurance companies to post their prices. Those rules have been in effect for three years. However, only 36 percent of hospitals are complying with the rules.

Featured Image Courtesy of Power to the Patients