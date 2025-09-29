Luke Combs and Marcus Mumford Deliver Soulful Duet of Willie Nelson’s “Always On My Mind” in London

Although the heart of country music remained in Nashville, the genre expanded its fan base thanks to stars Zach Bryan, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, and many others. Deciding to take their music overseas, country music appeared to take over Europe. With country music gaining new fans, the Grand Ole Opry decided to pack up and head to the Royal Albert Hall for a special broadcast. Celebrating its 100th anniversary, the night featured several special performances. But when it came to Luke Combs and Marcus Mumford, they stole the show with their cover of “Always On My Mind.”

First recorded by Brenda Lee in 1972, “Always on My Mind” became a popular hit among artists. Over the decades, it was performed by Elvis Presley, John Wesley Ryles, and even icon Willie Nelson. And when taking the stage in London, Combs and Mumford believed there was no better song to perform together than the classic hit. Known for covering timeless songs like “Fast Car”, Combs casually produced yet another powerful performance of the ballad written by Wayne Carson, Johnny Christopher, and Mark James.

Carly Pearce Shares Special Connection With Luke Combs

Outside of Combs, who teamed up with Mumford, the show also included performances by Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Marty Stuart, and Darius Rucker. Just like Combs, Pearce looked to honor a country legend when she stood beside Stuart to cover Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.” The duo also shone a light on Johnny Cash with “Orange Blossom Special.”

While enjoying her moment with Stuart, Pearce wasn’t about to walk off stage without discussing her connection with Combs. Although she gained a No. 1 hit with Lee Brice on “I Hope You’re Happy Now”, the song was actually written by Pearce and Combs.

With years passing since its release, Pearce and Combs never got a chance to perform it tougher. Well, thanks to the Grand Ole Opry, that chance finally came. Pearce said, “Many of you don’t know that I wrote ‘I Hope You’re Happy Now’ with Luke Combs. Tonight in London, we sang it for the FIRST time since we wrote it six years ago. Thank you Luke for this full circle moment!”

From timeless tributes to once-in-a-lifetime collaborations, the Grand Ole Opry’s 100th anniversary reminded fans across the globe why the genre continues to thrive.

(Photo by Ryan Bakerink/WireImage)