3 No. 1 Pop Hits From 1994 That Turn Up the Temperature

In the mid-90s, music fans had one thing on their mind: romance. Okay, while that is not totally true, it is at least partially true. If you go back to the hit songs from the mid-90s, you’ll see that amorous behavior was top of mind for songwriters, recording artists, and music fans. So many singles had sensuality in mind. And we’re here for it!

Videos by American Songwriter

Below, we wanted to highlight three No. 1 pop hits from the Billboard Hot 100 from 1994 that prove R&B and physical intimacy were the pride of the land. Indeed, these are three No. 1 pop hits from 1994 that turn up the temperature in the bedroom!

“I’ll Make Love To You” by Boyz II Men from ‘II’ (1994)

Boyz II Men was a force in 1994. Not only did their single “I’ll Make Love To You” earn a No. 1 spot but it stayed there for a whopping 14 weeks. And then to follow that up, the harmony-driven group got another No. 1 single immediately after with their song, “On Bended Knee”, which stayed at No. 1 for two more weeks. It was good to be Boyz II Men in the 90s!

“I Swear” by All-4-One from ‘All-4-One’ (1994)

Raise your hand if you knew that the hit R&B song “I Swear” by All-4-One was originally a country song released in 1993. Then a year later, the singing group covered it, and the song hit No. 1 and stayed there for 11 straight weeks. Watch out, Boyz II Men! Indeed, the tune of complete and total adoration was a huge success, and it remains a fan favorite today.

“Kiss From A Rose” by Seal from ‘Seal II’ (1994)

In the mid-90s, everyone was talking about a kiss from a rose on the grey. Whatever that meant! But we all felt it as Seal sang it. The tune, which was part of the Batman Forever soundtrack, hit No. 1 after its release, and Seal became not only a well-known singer but an icon of pop culture. His voice was everywhere, and so was that kissy-kissy rose.

Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images