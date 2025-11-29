3 Drum Solos From the 1980s That Made You Ask Yourself, “How Is That Even Possible?”

Everyone loves a good guitar solo, right? Well, who doesn’t also love a good drum solo? There are far more memorable guitar solos than there are drum solos. However, we are going to remind you of some of the greatest drum solos in the greater music canon. With that in mind, here are three drum solos from the 1980s that likely made you ask yourself, “How is that even possible?” And no, we aren’t featuring Phil Collins’ solo on “In the Air Tonight”.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Murder By Numbers” by The Police

Released in 1983, The Police‘s “Murder By Numbers” was the B-side to “Every Breath You Take,” the band’s only No. 1 hit on the Hot 100. Numerous factors make this single incredibly memorable, and one of those factors is the terrific drumming by Stewart Copeland.

Copeland’s solo in the classic 80s single isn’t a solo in the traditional sense, as the drums aren’t entirely isolated. Nonetheless, Copeland’s drum parts will send you into a trance. Outside of keeping the rhythm, the drum lines are the backbone of the song. Lastly, after listening to this track, you might be wondering how someone can play so fast and so gracefully, all while keeping a fairly complex rhythm.

“Tom Sawyer” by Rush

Rush is, without a doubt, one of the greatest rock bands from the 1980s, and one of the many songs that helped them establish that fact was their 1981 single, “Tom Sawyer”. Frankly, one might argue that “Tom Sawyer” is one of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll songs of all time, and one of the many elements that make it so is Neil Peart’s drum solo.

To hear what sounds like a slew of fireworks, then fast forward to the song’s two-minute mark. If you are familiar with this track, then you know what portion we are mentioning. If you aren’t, then get ready to have your standards of good drumming raised.

“Dr. Feelgood” by Mötley Crüe

When it comes to 1980s rock bands that completely dominated your ears, Mötley Crüe arguably did it best. Nothing about their music is calming, and the primary factor that makes their music so aggressive is the drumming of Tommy Lee. One song in which this aggression flourished via the drums is their 1989 single, “Dr. Feelgood”.

On this single, Tommy Lee isn’t seemingly doing something incredibly innovative. However, good things don’t have to be completely inventive. Rather, they just have to be a great reimagining of the prior form, and that is exactly what Lee does on this track with the sticks and behind the kit.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images