‘The Voice’: Snoop Dogg Hides from Reba McEntire After Savagely Blocking Her from a Country Artist

Snoop Dogg may have earned himself a spot on Reba McEntire’s bad side. On the season 28 premiere of The Voice, the rapper decided to block the show’s resident country star from a contestant in her genre.

The drama went down during Mindy Miller’s Blind Audition. The singer performed Lainey Wilson’s “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” for her audition. In doing so, she earned chair turns from both Snoop and McEntire.

The rapper turned before McEntire, however, and opted to block her when he did so. The move did not go over well with McEntire. Upon realizing Snoop’s savage move, McEntire chased him out of his chair. Snoop proceeded to run up on stage and hide behind Miller to escape McEntire’s wrath.

“No more Skittles for you,” McEntire told Snoop.

Snoop was unapologetic, though, telling Miller, “I knew blocking Reba would be my best chance at getting to you.”

As for why Snoop was so eager to add Miller to his team, he told the cameras, “She was engaging. She was a performer. She was confident.”

“In the pursuit of coming back for my second season, I wanted a country artist,” he added. “… This time I plan on leaving with the hardware.”

Snoop Dogg Talks Season 28 of The Voice

Miller will make a great addition to Team Snoop. In a video posted to The Voice‘s YouTube channel, Snoop revealed what he envisions for his contestants.

“My dream for season 28 Team Snoop is just to have a bunch of singers that really know how to get down, mix and match, are really great and what they do, and are open to being taught,” he said. “… The thing I love the most about being a coach is learning, learning about who I’m coaching. The more you learn about who you’re coaching, the better you can be as a coach.”

Snoop added, “If you know anything about me, you know I love music. Music don’t have no box. It’s music. That’s what this show is about.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC

