3 Nostalgia-Fuel Country Songs That Sting Like a Childhood Memory

Nostalgia can be painful. While it can sometimes be comforting, other times it stings like nothing else. For moments when your memories are getting the better of you, it’s a good idea to turn to the three country songs below. They won’t necessarily make you feel better; in fact, you might be even more overcome with emotion. But sometimes it’s best to rip the band-aid and ride the wave of nostalgia. These songs will help you do just that.

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“Loving Life Again” — Ella Langley

First up on our list is a new country song: Ella Langley’s “Loving Life Again.” This song is nostalgia in a bottle. Langley finds some peace by looking back to the simpler times in her life. While the listener can also gain this peace, they can also feel the sharp cut of memories they can never get back.

“When I close my eyes, I find some peace in the back of my mind / In between them pines where I’m jumping on that quartеr horse, and then / Just like that, I’m back to loving lifе again,” she sings. The listener can instantly locate the memories that make them relax into life as Langley relays hers. But, on the opposite end of those happy emotions is the painful realization that they are from times gone by.

“The Best Day” — Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift sings from a child’s perspective in “The Best Day.” One of her most devastating country songs, Swift remembers hard times gone by, like school friendship fights and crisp fall days. These are Swift’s memories, but they instantly jog the listener’s memory of theirs.

“Don’t know how long it’s gonna take to feel okay / But I know I had the best day with you today,” the lyrics read. You can’t help but well up when this song comes on. It’s a double-edged sword, reminding us both of childhood happy times and heartaches.

“Butterfly Kisses” — Bob Carlisle

Though Bob Carlisle’s crossover hit “Butterfly Kisses” was written from an adult’s perspective, it evokes childhood memories. “Oh, with all that I’ve done wrong / I must have done something right / To deserve a hug every morning / And butterfly kisses at night,” the lyrics to this country song read. It’s impossible to keep a dry eye while this nostalgia bomb goes off all around you.

No matter who you are and what your upbringing was, you can find ways to relate to this tender track. At its core, it’s about the singular preciousness of being a child.

(Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Stagecoach)