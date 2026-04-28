After “Fifteen Years of Memories,” This Award-Winning Country Duo Just Played Their Final Show Together

Maddie & Tae have officially played their final show together. Over the weekend, the country duo took concluded their professional partnership, which began 15 years ago.

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Following their show, the pair took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes moments from the emotional day. Towards the end of the video, fans got to see the audience sing along to “Die From a Broken Heart,” a song they released in 2020.

The emotional clip ended with the two women hugging.

“Surrounded by our family, friends, and all of you, we closed a chapter this weekend that we’ll forever be grateful for,” they captioned the clip. “Thank you to everyone who traveled to be there with us. the emotions were high in the best possible way.”

Maddie & Tae added, “Fifteen years of memories together… and now we get to cheer each other on in our new seasons of life. Nothing but love & light ahead.”

Maddie & Tae’s Split Announcement

The duo announced their split in December, telling People that they planned to move forward individually, as Maddie Marlow Font and Tae Dye Kerr.

“We’re both just so grateful that we’ve had the journey that we’ve had,” Kerr told the outlet. This career has been everything we’ve ever wanted.”

“I think I’m really excited to just be best friends and nurture our friendship and not have to worry as much about the work and still get to raise our babies together,” Font added. “None of that changes.”

However, the pair didn’t rule out a potential return to their duo in the future.

“We’re leaving this so open-ended because we might make another record one day. We might go do some tour dates one day,” Font said. “But just in this season, it doesn’t feel aligned for us to do it together.”

For the time being, Font said she’ll pursue music individually.

“I’m dipping my toe in some gospel sounds and a little bit of that R&B-soul thing that I love,” she said. “But I think my heart is just in making impactful music that reaches people.”

Kerr, meanwhile, plans to focus on life at home and “becoming the best wife and mother and homemaker that I can.”

Looking back on their success together, Font said, “I just want to make sure that our fans know how much we love them and how grateful we are for them. We have kept doing this for so long because of them. They have been the gasoline in our tank.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Ford Motor Company



