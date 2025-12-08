3 Nostalgic Country Love Songs From the 1970s

The beauty of love songs, especially love songs in country music, is the feelings they evoke years, and sometimes even decades later. These three country love songs came out in the 1970s, but still make us nostalgic, even after all these years.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’” by Charley Pride

Charley Pride’s came out in 1971, on Pride’s Charley Pride Sings Heart Songs album. Written by Ben Peters, the song became the highest-charting song of his legendary career. It’s part of what makes the song (and Pride) so successful.

“‘Kiss An Angel’ is a clear example of a record that was not recorded to be a crossover record, and all that sort of hocus-pocus,” Pride says (via Songfacts). “And it became a million-seller.”

“Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’” says, “You’ve got to kiss an angel good mornin’ / And let her know you think about her when you’re gone / Kiss an angel good mornin’ / And love her like the devil when you get back home.”

In 2024, “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

“You Decorated My Life” by Kenny Rogers

Kenny Rogers released “You Decorated My Life” in 1979, on his Kenny album. Written by Debbie Hupp and Bob Morrison, “You Decorated My Life” became a No. 1 country single for Rogers. It also landed in the Top 10 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart as well.

The sweet love song says, “All my life was a paper once plain, pure and white / Till you moved with your pen changing moods now and then / Till the balance was right / Then you added some music, every note was in place / And anybody could see all the changes in me by the look on my face / And you decorated my life, created a world where dreams are a part / And you decorated my life by painting your love all over my heart / You decorated my life.”

“I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton

There may. not be a more nostalgic country love song than “I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton. Released in 1974 on her Jolene album, Parton wrote the song by herself. Parton penned it not as a love song, but a farewell to her former boss, Porter Wagoner.

“It’s saying, ‘Just because I’m going don’t mean I won’t love you,” Parton says. “‘I appreciate you and I hope you do great and I appreciate everything you’ve done, but I’m out of here.’”

Although the song is a farewell, it is also a tribute to a strong love, even if the relationship has ended. “I Will Always Love You” says, “I hope life treats you kind / And I hope you have all you’ve dreamed of / And I wish you joy and happiness / But above all this, I wish you love / And I will always love you.”

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns