3 Nostalgic Folk Songs From the 1970s That Will Bring You Back to Your First Love

Folk is arguably the best genre for relaying emotion. Most folk songs are simple in instrumentation, letting the central story shine through. Of all the emotions folk music can express, none is more relatable than love. The three 1970s folk songs below will remind you of your first love. It’s impossible not to get a little nostalgic when these hits come on.

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[RELATED: 3 Underrated Folk Songs You’ll Like if You Love “Blowin’ In The Wind”]

“Time In A Bottle” — Jim Croce

“Time In A Bottle” explores the idea that happiness is fleeting. It’s quite a dark song when you get down to it, but it’s masked by Jim Croce’s soothing voice and tender melody. “If I could make days last forever / If words could make wishes come true / I’d save every day like a treasure and then / Again, I would spend them with you,” the lyrics to this 1970s folk song read.

Whether you’re with your first love still or not, this song will hit home. If you have to miss them, this song will cut to the bone. If you’re living your life with them right now, it feels like a poignant, gentle reminder to cherish what you have.

“A Case Of You” — Joni Mitchell

Few folk songs are as intimate as this one. Mitchell brings the listener in close to tell them about a pivotal relationship in her life. Even if you haven’t gone through the exact same relationship as Mitchell, you’ll find it easy to mold your own experiences to these emotional lyrics.

“I remember that time you told me / You said, ‘Love is touching souls’ / Surely, you touched mine / ‘Cause part of you pours out of me / In these lines from time to time,” she sings in the second verse. When she sings this line, it’s impossible not to have someone special flash through your mind.

“Annie’s Song” — John Denver

“Annie’s Song” is pure devotion. “Come let me love you / Let me give my life to you / Let me drown in your laughter / Let me die in your arms,” the lyrics read. Denver lays his emotions bare in this nostalgic track, reminding his listeners of love, perhaps even their first brush with it.

No one does sincerity as Denver did. He’s completely earnest in this highly emotional track, not fearing any amount of cheese. It’s just a plainly written, heartfelt track that most listeners can relate to in one way or another.

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