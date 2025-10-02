3 Nostalgic Songs From the 1990s That Will Bring You Back to Your First Love

Falling in love in the 1990s as a teen or young adult was a very different experience from today. The internet wasn’t quite as widespread in terms of personal or household use. Falling in love was often organic, with no swiping left or right involved. Plenty of people spent a lot of time swooning over their crush while listening to the radio, too. And the following nostalgic love songs from the 1990s might just sound familiar to anyone who experienced puppy love in the 90s. Let’s take a look!

“Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer

There’s a reason this song was used in tons of moody 90s television media like Dawson’s Creek. “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer was released in 1998 and is a really gorgeous, well-aged classic. Honestly, I wish alternative rock and pop music still sounded like this. This particular ballad was quite a hit back in the day, too, hitting No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. While Sixpence None The Richer’s previous edgier work is excellent, this pop-leaning tune is still quite a treat.

“How Do I Live” by LeAnn Rimes

The moment I turned this song on, I was immediately transported back to my childhood. “How Do I Live” by LeAnn Rimes had a crazy grip on American listeners back in 1997, and I can understand why. Before country pop was really in full swing, LeAnn Rimes was bridging the gap between country and pop. Though, “How Do I Live” is definitely more pop than anything else. Regardless, this song was played on repeat during many breakups back in the day, and it’s a great song for crying over a lost love.

“Give Me One Reason” by Tracy Chapman

Tracy Chapman’s most well-known career hit might be “Fast Car”, but the rest of her discography is similarly gorgeous, if not painfully underrated. “Give Me One Reason” is one song that could be considered Chapman’s signature tune after “Fast Car”. And, surprisingly, this isn’t a Chapman original.

This is one of the most nostalgic love songs of the 1990s, in my opinion. Released in 1995, “Give Me One Reason” quickly became Chapman’s biggest hit in the US, peaking at No. 3 on the Hot 100. That’s impressive for a blues rock tune in the 90s. If you were ever in a relationship with someone who didn’t put the effort in, this one might just sting a little bit.

