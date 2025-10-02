How Jay DeMarcus’ Wife Helped Bring Rascal Flatts Back Together

Although releasing new albums consistently since forming in the late 1990s, Rascal Flatts took a break in 2017 when Back to Us hit shelves. As the years continued to pass, fans wondered if the band would ever return to the studio. Their last tour took place in 2019 when they helmed the Summer Playlist Tour. But thankfully, Rascal Flatts wasn’t entirely finished when the band reunited in 2025 for not just a tour but a new album. And according to the trio, fans have Jay DeMarcus’ wife to thank for their resurgence.

Back in June, Rascal Flatts released their first studio album in eight years with Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets. Besides celebrating the band’s history, the album featured special performances from Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, the Backstreet Boys, Kelly Clarkson, Carly Pearce, the Jonas Brothers, and more. Also marking their 25th anniversary, the band hit the road with the Life Is A Highway Tour.

While thrilled to be back on the road, DeMarcus looked back on how their resurgence started. “Gary and I started textin’ and just kinda checkin’ in with each other, and we had a couple laughs about some memories and reminisced about how we missed playing shows in front of our fans. And that’s kind of what got the discussion started a little bit.”

Enjoying their time reliving the glory days, DeMarcus’ wife had some ideas of her own. “My wife picked up the phone and called him and said, ‘Gary, you’ve got to get Jay out of the house. He’s driving me berserk.’”

Rascal Flatts Keeping The Good Times Rolling Into 2026

Laughing about the conversation he had with DeMarcus’ wife, Gary LeVox admitted she told him, “Yeah. ‘Take him. I don’t know, if you want to bring him back, that’s up to you. But he’s got to get up out of here.”

With his wife only wanting him out of the house, DeMarcus found himself not just in the studio but also on tour. And loving every second, Rascal Flatts didn’t want the good times to end as they announced the tour would continue in 2026. Already releasing the schedule, the band will tour the country alongside Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane.

For Rascal Flatts, what started as a push from home has turned into a full-fledged second chapter, proving the trio still has plenty of music – and memories – left to share.

