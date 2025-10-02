Rolling Stones Guitarist Ronnie Wood Shares Exciting News About Band’s Plans for a New Album

News reports have been circulating recently that The Rolling Stones have been working on a new studio album. Now, guitarist Ronnie Wood has shared an exciting update about the band’s latest recording project in an interview with U.K. newspaper The Sun.

Videos by American Songwriter

Wood told The Sun’s Bizarre column reporter during a recent album-signing appearance at the band’s RS No.9 shop on Carnaby Street in London that a new Rolling Stones album will be arriving in 2026.

[RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne’s Producer Confirms He’ll Produce The Rolling Stones’ Next Album]

“[Y]ou will be getting a new album next year,” Ronnie said. “It is done.”

The 78-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer also revealed that The Rolling Stones were tentatively planning a tour to support the album.

“Yes, we are hoping to do some dates,” he said. “Hopefully we will be back out there but I am still waiting to find out myself.”

Wood was at the RS No.9 store on September 26 to celebrate the release of his new career-spanning compilation, Fearless: Anthology 1965-2025. As previously reported, the retrospective features highlights from the various bands and artists with whom Ronnie has recorded, as well as from his own solo releases. The compilation ends with four new tracks by Wood.

Previously Reported News About The Rolling Stones’ Next Album

The new album will be a follow-up to Hackney Diamonds, which was released in October 2023. Andrew Watt, who produced Hackney Diamonds, revealed in a September 2025 interview with Rolling Stone that he was working with the band on some new recordings.

That news came after Keith Richards’ son Marlon shared some tidbits about the new Stones album during an interview with Record Collector magazine that according to NME.com was conducted in May.

When asked what the band was doing currently, Marlon replied, “They’re in town [London] right now, recording.”

He continued, “They’re in Chiswick [a district in West London] or somewhere like that; I think they’re nearly done.”

Asked what The Rolling Stones specifically were working on,” Marlon responded, “I guess an album … they have enough left over from the last one. … They gave them a [Best Rock Album] Grammy, so now they’re all hyped up on that: ‘Oh, yeah – we can do another one like that! We’ve got more like that if you want…’ I think they’re doing the follow-up.”

Meanwhile, The Sun also reported some news about the project in June, citing an unnamed source.

According to the source, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Wood, and new drummer Steve Jordan began working on the album with Watt secretly in April at Metropolis Studios in West London.

“They’ve got 13 songs they’re happy with and they are discussing when they can release it,” the source added. They also noted that the band decided to work on the new album after plans for a 2025 European tour fell through.

Rolling Stones fans undoubtedly will be waiting anxiously for official word about the next album and their tour plans.

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)