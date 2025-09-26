3 Nostalgic Songs You’ll Remember if You Were a Teen in 2015

If you grew up as a high schooler in and or around 2015, then you are probably asking yourself: Where’d all the time go? While we can’t answer that for you, we can help you rediscover some of the songs featured on your teenage playlist.

Given that 2015 was only 10 years ago, there really haven’t been too many musicians to reach pure and immortal legend status. They are certainly on their way, but their careers are still running. So, they have plenty more music to release.

But in the meantime, here are three nostalgic songs that will transport you back to your teen years in 2015.

“Hello” by Adele

Adele is one of those musicians who has already reached legendary status. Despite only being 37 years old, Adele has garnered this unofficial title by being one of the best vocalists of all time. One of the songs that proves this fact is her 2015 single, “Hello”.

Following the single’s release, Adele’s “Hello” went on to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It is undeniably one of the most notable singles of the decade, resonating with people across all age groups. If you were a teenager around the time of its release, you surely remember playing this on some lonely (and slightly dramatic) nights.

“The Nights” by Avicii

This song was everywhere in 2015, 2016, and 2017. The lyrics particularly struck the youth of the time, given their focus on living life to the fullest, having no regrets, and sucking the marrow out of everything before you say goodbye to those years of innocent recklessness.

When you’re a teenager contemplating making a somewhat foolish decision, you often need a justification. For many teens of the time, that justification was seemingly this Avicii single. Interestingly, the song’s chart performance didn’t necessarily reflect the track’s impact and ubiquity. Upon its release, this EDM pop single only reached the No. 88 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran

Angsty, overly sentimental, and detrimentally dramatic. Aren’t those some common tropes of teenagers? Well, if your teenage self identified with one or two (or three) of those things, then you likely remember listening to Ed Sheeran‘s “Thinking Out Loud” in times of both joy and sorrow, as it is conducive to a melodramatic teenage freakout, both positive and otherwise.

Technically released in 2014, the effect of Ed Sheeran’s single carried on for well over a year. Peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, it held the runner-up spot for a total of eight weeks. More importantly, it was the sentimental love song of 2014 and arguably 2015 as well.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images