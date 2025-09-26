4 Underrated Country Albums From the 1990s That Every Fan Should Hear Nowadays

When country music fans think of the 1990s, they think of artists like Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks, and more, who forever changed the sound of country music. But amid all of the hit records, some country albums didn’t get the attention they deserved. We found four underrated country albums from the 1990s that every fan should hear today.

‘Under The Influence’ by Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson released Under The Influence, his eighth studio album, in 1999. The record came after a string of hits from his previous projects, including A Lot About Livin’ (And a Little ’bout Love), out in 1992 and Who I Am in 1994, multi-platinum projects for Jackson.

Under The Influence definitely didn’t get the recognition it deserved, at least among Jackson’s fans. An album full of covers, three singles were released from the record. Sadly, only one of them, “It Must Be Love”, became a No. 1 hit for Jackson. “Pop A Top” became a Top 10 hit, while “The Blues Man” barely cracked the Top 40.

Still, Under The Influence is filled with great songs. The track includes Charley Pride’s “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’“, Jimmy Buffett’s “Margaritaville”, and more. Jackson’s own country spin on these songs is worth listening to, over and over again.

‘On A Good Night’ by Wade Hayes

On A Good Night is Wade Hayes’s sophomore album, out in 1996, and is one of the finest country albums of the 90s. The record follows his Old Enough To Know Better debut, released one year prior, which includes the No. 1 single with the title track.

Hayes didn’t have another chart-topping hit, but that means little in terms of how masterful any of his projects are, especially On A Good Night. The title track is a Top 5 single for Hayes, but the entire record is full of great songs, both originals and covers, including “It’s Over My Head”, a song Hayes wrote with Bill Anderson and Chick Rains. Just because the record didn’t produce a lot of hits doesn’t make it any less country music gold.

‘Tight Rope’ by Brooks & Dunn

Brooks & Dunn released Tight Rope, their sixth studio album, in 1999. The record, unlike their previous projects, was not certified Platinum. It’s also their first to not have a No. 1 hit from the record.

Still, it’s a really, really good album, filled with songs like “I Love You More”, “Hurt Train”, and a cover of John Waite’s “Missing You”. Commercially, it might have been a bit of a lull for Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, who found themselves back on top with Steers & Stripes, released two years later. But for true Brooks & Dunn fans, Tight Rope is a necessary addition to any country music playlist.

‘Starting Over’ by Reba McEntire

Starting Over is Reba McEntire’s 20th studio album. Released in 1995, the record only has one Top 10 single, with “Ring on Her Finger, Time on Her Hands”. But the lack of songs with radio hits should do little to deter country music fans from listening to the record from start to finish.

Starting Over, also a record of covers, includes the gorgeous “On My Own” with Linda Davis, Martina McBride, and Trisha Yearwood. It also has “Please Come To Boston”, sung like only McEntire can, “You’re No Good”, and so many more. Few artists would be as brave as McEntire to not only tackle some of the songs on the album but boldly make them their own.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images