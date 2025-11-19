3 Nostalgic Tear-Jerker Songs From the 1980s That Might Bring Back Some Memories

The 1980s were known for those smooth, sad, and sometimes even devastating new wave ballads. Let’s take a look at just a handful of tear-jerker songs from the 1980s that you probably remember quite well if you were young during that decade. A few of these songs might just bring back old memories.

“Asleep” by The Smiths

“Don’t feel bad for me / I want you to know / Deep in the cell of my heart / I will feel so glad to go.”

How about a bit of a deep cut to start off our list of tear-jerker songs from the 1980s? “Asleep” by The Smiths was released way back in 1985 as the B-side to the song “The Boy With The Thorn In His Side”. However, this beautifully sad tune ended up being something of a hit, reaching No. 23 on the UK charts. While this song didn’t make it to a studio album, it did make it to a handful of compilation albums.

“Asleep” was only heard by a live audience once while The Smiths were together, way back in 1985, on the last day of The Smiths’ tour of Scotland. Morrissey, who played it solo, was allegedly in the fetal position by the time the performance was over. It doesn’t get sadder than that.

“Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper

“After my picture fades and darkness has turned to gray / Watchin’ through windows, you’re wondering if I’m okay.”

This classic new wave ballad from the incomparable Cyndi Lauper has become one of her signature songs. I can definitely see why. It might just be her best love song, if not one of the best love songs of the 1980s, period. And it was born out of genuine heartbreak. Both Lauper and co-writer Rob Hyman were going through romantic difficulties at the time this song was written.

“I Want To Know What Love Is” by Foreigner

“Now this mountain I must climb / Feels like the world upon my shoulders / Through the clouds, I see love shine / It keeps me warm as life grows colder.”

90s kids likely remember this song from its inclusion in late-night commercials for greatest hits albums. However, 80s kids remember this song from when it hit the airwaves in 1984. One of Foreigner’s best ballads, this soft rock tune was a hefty hit that remains a mainstay on classic rock radio today. “I Want To Know What Love Is” by Foreigner topped the Billboard Hot 100 back in the day. It continues to resurge in popularity in the 21st century. And this entry on our list of tear-jerker songs from the 1980s earns a spot for its devastating lyricism and gorgeous storytelling. For reference, the concept album that this song was featured on, Agent Provocateur, is about a spy who finds his life overwhelming and falls in love with a young woman.

