3 Iconic CMA Awards Performances That We’re All Still Talking About Years Later

The CMA Awards bring together country’s best and brightest for one night of can’t-miss performances. The annual event never fails to add another suite of iconic performances to the history books, which fans will inevitably talk about for years to come. Everyone has their favorite moments from the CMA Awards, but I can’t stop thinking about the three below.

Chris Stapleton and Justin Timberlake – “Tennessee Whiskey”

The CMA Awards are fertile ground for iconic collaborations. Artists use this particular event to take chances, call up unlikely duet partners, and make something extraordinary together. Chris Stapleton did just that when he tapped Justin Timberlake for a rendition of “Tennessee Whiskey” in 2015.

Though he’s a country giant, Stapleton’s soulful voice gives him major crossover appeal. It’s not surprising that a musician like Timberlake would take notice of the Kentucky native. The pair wowed audiences with their duet of this hit, effectively helping “Tennessee Whiskey” take over the world. Stapleton’s cover is a modern classic. This CMA moment helped solidify that.

Miranda Lambert – “Kerosene”

Miranda Lambert had earned a modicum of fame before her appearance on the 2005 CMA Awards, but it was nothing compared to the name recognition she had after that night. Her performance of “Kerosene” changed her career in an instant, pushing her into the league she’s in now.

Lambert gave this performance all her energy, setting the stage on fire. “Kerosene” has always been a crowd pleaser, right from the start. This CMA performance proves that outright.

Taylor Swift – “Fifteen”

It’s always fun to watch an uber-famous artist in the early days of their career. They often have a nervous, wide-eyed energy that they later replace with earned confidence. It’s tender to see an artist before they knew what they would become. That’s the experience one gets after watching Taylor Swift perform “Fifteen” at the CMA Awards in 2009.

Surrounded by fans, Swift delicately delivered a performance of one of her most heartwrenching songs to date. The song itself is nostalgia fodder. Add the nostalgia for Swift’s country days on top of that, and, in 2025, this performance is nearly tear-inducing.

