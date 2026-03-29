3 Unintentionally Funny One-Hit Wonders From the 2010s

Some songs are entertaining. Some songs are down right funny. But then there is a smaller subsection of songs that are, well, unintentionally funny. When you find one of those, hold on! They may give you grins, giggles, and guffaws for the rest of your life.

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And that’s just what we wanted to explore here. We wanted to highlight three tracks that get us to laugh heartily despite being just a little too earnest or serious. Indeed, these are three unintentionally funny one-hit wonders from the 2010s.

“Rude” by Magic! from ‘Don’t Kill The Magic’ (2013)

It’s hard to say which is funnier, the silly nature of this song or the fact that it has garnered several billion streams on YouTube alone. Of course, a good one-hit wonder needs a catchy hook and this track has that. But the chorus is also kind of just hilarious. The singer asks the listener why they’re being so “rude”? It’s not exactly the harshest of questions or the most violent of crimes! And yet it’s delivered with such passion and emotion. It just tickles our funny bones!

“Gucci Gucci” by Kreayshawn from ‘Somethin’ ‘Bout Kreay’ (2011)

Sometimes you can’t put a finger on why something makes you chortle. But this song in its earnestness and seriousness just comes across as goofy. Gucci is a fashion brand, but here the word is turned into a hook, all the while we hear rhymes about Adderall and “basic” people. Somehow, it feels like we’ve wandered into another universe while venturing into this single. We’re not sure how long we want to stay, but while we do, we’re a-grinning at what we see!

“Chinese Food” by Alison Gold (Single, 2013)

Peckish? Hungry? No, you’re hangry. And what do you want? What’s the only thing that can satisfy this hankering for a meal? Well, if you listen to Alison Gold, then the answer is Chinese food. Who among us can resist? Egg rolls, fried rice, noodles—it’s the stuff of a magical night. Gold knows what’s good and she shared that fact with millions of people. And you know what? That just makes us laugh!

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