3 Not-To-Miss Christmas Shows While Spending Time in Nashville

With only 12 days till Christmas (at press time), it’s time to spread a little Christmas cheer. What better place to find some cheer than in the Music City? If you are in the area and looking for some things to do, we at American Songwriter recommend finding the holiday spirit in the following shows. But Hurry because there are only a few days left to do some fa la la la la-ing.

1. Vince Gill and Amy Grant Christmas at the Ryman

Vince Gill and Amy Grant, country music’s super couple, have returned to the Ryaman Auditorium for their highly-anticipated Christmas show—Christmas at the Ryman.

“Christmas at the Ryman has become one of our favorite holiday traditions,” shares Grant in a statement. “This is our 13th year doing these shows and it is always so special to celebrate the season with you all. We can’t wait to create more holiday memories this year.” Find your festive spirit as the couple belts out classics such as “Let It Snow,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Tennessee Christmas,” “O Holy Night” and “O Come All Ye Faithful.”



Dec. 14 at 7:30 pm

Dec. 16 at 3:00 pm & 7:30 pm

Dec. 17 at 3:00 pm & 7:30 pm

Dec. 22 at 7:30 pm



2. Opry Christmas Show

As we get closer to Christmas the Grand Ole Opry is showcasing some of your favorite artists singing classic holiday hits. Each show boasts a different lineup of stars. If you haven’t found the holiday spirit yet, the Opry Christmas show is sure to put you in the mood.

Dec. 14 at 7:00 pm Featuring Mandy Barnett, The Gatlin Brothers, Charlie McCoy, Lorrie Morgan, Riders In The Sky, and Rhonda Vincent.



Dec. 17 at 7:00 pm Featuring Steven Curtis Chapman, Mandy Barnett, The Gatlin Brothers, Louise Mandrell, Charlie McCoy, and Riders In The Sky.



Dec. 18 at 7:00 pm Featuring Chris Janson, Mandy Barnett, John Berry, The Gatlin Brothers, Charlie McCoy, and Riders In The Sky.

3. For King and Country – A Drummer Boy Christmas Tour

for KING + COUNTRY announced its A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS | THE 2023 TOUR EXPERIENCE, which, according to a release, will be a holiday spectacle that will feature an extraordinary production, blending festive visuals and stunning lighting and staging effects, for a high-octane show that the brother duo (made up of Joel and Luke Smallbone) have become known for.

“To sing the most nostalgic songs ever written…to celebrate the miracle of all miracles – God coming to earth, offering redemption…to gather together and to experience it all with you and pepper in a few theatrics and spectacle…these ingredients culminate into what has become our favorite tour of the year!,” says for KING + COUNTRY.

Dec. 20 at Grand Ole Opry at 7 pm

Dec. 21 at Grand Ole Opry at 7 pm

Dec. 22 at Grand Ole Opry at 7 pm

Vince Gill and Amy Grant Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images