Judah & the Lion and Ruston Kelly Offer an Anthemic Pledge to “Leave It Better Than You Found It”

Alt-folk outfit Judah & the Lion and acclaimed singer/songwriter Ruston Kelly reflect on the fleeting nature of life in “Leave It Better Than You Found It.” Released today (December 13), the anthemic collaboration celebrates the messy and magical moments we experience.

The heartfelt and energizing tune offers a hopeful perspective on the sometimes frustratingly unclear path we each travel. Instead of dwelling on past mistakes, bandmates Judah Akers, Brian Macdonald, and Kelly pledge to try and make a difference with the time they have left.

Maybe life is like a canvas

Throwing paint at the wall

And seeing what sticks

Loosen the grip and let it fall

But the truth of it is

It’s not over yet

And I’ll leave this place better than I found it

“Life sucks – haha,” lead vocalist and guitarist Judah Akers shared in a statement. “While that may be true, what is also true is that life is beautiful. It’s funny how the older I get, the more I realize the following statement speaks volumes when it comes to life. ‘Accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.’

“This song, Leave It Better Than You Found It, embodies this belief,” he added. “We were so happy to work with Ruston Kelly on this track – he writes simply and understands the dichotomy of life – the pain and the beauty. We can control how we leave things, and we all agree we want to leave it well.”

“There isn’t much oomph or charisma to someone singing about doing good in the world unless they’ve personally experienced their own self-displacement, despair, or perceived lack of value,” Kelly shared. “I think great change occurs at the hands of greatly wounded people. A road full of failures can truly temper hope into something tangible and healing, not just for yourself but for the people around you. I see this song as an acknowledgment that because life is so brief, and this world can be so hideous, it matters even more that you act with a good heart and leave more love behind before you go.”

The release of “Leave It Better Than You Found It” closes out a busy year for Judah & the Lion, who spent most of 2023 on the road promoting their most recent record, Revival. In April, Kelly shared his third studio album, Weakness, and recently wrapped up a stint supporting Noah Kahan‘s Stick Season Tour.

Next year, Judah & the Lion will join NEEDTOBREATHE as support for their 2024 The Caves World Tour. They’ll take the stage at venues across the U.S. beginning on April 25 in Charlotte, N.C. You can get your tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Watch the official music video for “Leave It Better Than You Found It” below:

Photo of Judah & the Lion by Sophia Matinazad, Courtesy of 2b Entertainment; Photo of Ruston Kelly by Alysse Gafkje, Courtesy of Red Light Management

