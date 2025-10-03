Original Yardbirds Guitarist Chris Dreja Dead at 79

While spending over four decades in the music industry, Chris Dreja first found his footing thanks to his brother, who happened to introduce him to musician Top Topham. Together, the two musicians not only formed a friendship but shared inspiration from artists like Chuck Berry, Hubert Sumlin, and Duane Eddy. Deciding to take the stage, the two would soon form the hit band The Yardbirds. While recording hit songs like “Heart Full of Soul” and “Shapes of Things”, recently, Dreja’s family announced that the famed guitarist sadly passed away.

Back in 2013, Dreja stepped away from the spotlight after suffering strokes in 2012 and 2013. Focusing on his recovery, the guitarist continued to share a love for music. But on October 2nd, his family revealed Dreja passed away at 79 years old.

Sharing the heartbreaking news, his sister-in-law, Muriel Levy, wrote, “This is with a deep sadness that I have to announce that my brother-in-law Chris Dreja, former member of legendary band the Yardbirds, rhythm guitarist and also bass player, has passed away after years of health problems.”

Although his sister-in-law, Levy admitted to spending a great deal of time with Dreja as she helped take care of him during his final years. “I share the pain with my sister Kate, who took care of him during all those years, and his daughter Jackie. … May he RIP.”

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Honors Chris Dreja

Throughout the history of The Yardbirds, the band helped kickstart the careers of several famous guitarists like Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, and even Jimmy Page. When the band disbanded in the late 1960s, Page went on to join forces with John Paul Jones, John Bonham, and Robert Plant to form the legendary Led Zeppelin.

With Dreja and The Yardbirds influencing generations of artists, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992. Learning of his passing, the Rock Hall posted a throwback video of their acceptance speech.

In Memoriam (1/3): Short-lived but highly influential, 1992 Inductees, the Yardbirds’ innovations in feedback and distortion shaped such diverse genres as psychedelic rock, progressive rock, and punk. Founding member Chris Dreja was initially the band’s rhythm guitarist… pic.twitter.com/dQvf1Z41Cd — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@rockhall) October 2, 2025

Giving a glimpse into the past, the Rock Hall wrote, “Short-lived but highly influential, 1992 Inductees, the Yardbirds’ innovations in feedback and distortion shaped such diverse genres as psychedelic rock, progressive rock, and punk.”

Though Dreja may be gone, his legacy with The Yardbirds lives on, echoing through the countless artists and genres his music helped inspire.

