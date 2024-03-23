3 of Hans Zimmer’s Most Underrated Scores 

Hans Zimmer’s career has spanned over 150 film scores since the 1980s, and he’s continued to compose atmospheric and beautifully produced soundtracks for films across dozens of genres. He’s best known for his scores for films like Inception, The Dark Knight, Interstellar, and most recently, the Dune franchise. But what about his lesser-known works? Let’s take a look at three of Hans Zimmer’s most underrated scores.

1. Thelma & Louise, 1991

Zimmer created the score for the cult classic Thelma & Louise, and it’s one of his most underrated soundtracks to date. The score perfectly compliments the journey of the titular protagonists through the ebb and flow of the plot. Zimmer used a unique blend of Americana influences and his traditional orchestration style to create a score that fits the film beautifully.

2. Black Rain, 1989

The Black Rain soundtrack is an excellent example of Zimmer’s earlier, rougher work. The score blends synth, electronica, and traditional orchestral elements in a way that just works. The sound is recognizable in many late 1980s and early 1990s cyberpunk/neo-noir films. Did Zimmer set the trend? Who knows. But, it’s a great soundtrack with an iconic ending song.

3. Days Of Thunder, 1990

Zimmer penned and produced the score for the NASCAR drama Days Of Thunder, and the appropriately measured adrenaline that Zimmer managed to inject into the score beautifully reflects the film.

It’s one of his more rock-leaning scores, complete with electric guitar riffs, intense drum beats, and heavy basslines. The most notable track is “The Last Note of Freedom,” performed by David Coverdale of Whitesnake and written by Zimmer and singer/songwriter Billy Idol. It’s a quintessential 1990s score that’s more than listenable today.

