Hans Zimmer Announces Fall 2024 Tour: Dates, Tickets, & More

The accomplished and legendary composer himself is embarking on a tour of North America this fall with his orchestra and 18-piece band. While everyone is buzzing about Hans Zimmer’s Dune score, fans will get to hear a lot more than just music from the sci-fi franchise.
Zimmer and his team of musicians will perform a number of songs and scores from films like Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King, The Dark Night, Interstellar, and more. Zimmer has just come off his European tour, but that isn’t stopping him from giving his American fans a real treat this year.
The 17-date Hans Zimmer 2024 Tour will begin on September 6 in Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena. The tour will close on October 6 in Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena.
There are a few different ways to get tickets to see the North American leg of the Hans Zimmer 2024 Tour. TikTok users can access an exclusive presale event by following Zimmer on the platform before March 20 at 10:00 am local. There will also be a VIP packages presale on March 20 and a Ticketmaster presale on March 21. Both presales are accessible via Ticketmaster.
General on-sale for this tour begins on March 22 at 10:00 am local. After the presale events, you can get your tickets through Stubhub. This is a great platform for finding general sale tickets to high-profile performers, and you could even find some tickets that are lower in price than face value.
Hans Zimmer 2024 Tour Dates
September 6 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
September 8 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
September 10 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
September 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
September 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
September 16 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
September 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
September 19 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
September 21 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
September 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center
September 25 – Forth Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
September 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
September 29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Resorts World
October 1 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
October 3 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
October 5 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
October 6 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
