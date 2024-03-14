Hans Zimmer Announces Fall 2024 Tour: Dates, Tickets, & More

The accomplished and legendary composer himself is embarking on a tour of North America this fall with his orchestra and 18-piece band. While everyone is buzzing about Hans Zimmer’s Dune score, fans will get to hear a lot more than just music from the sci-fi franchise.

Videos by American Songwriter

Zimmer and his team of musicians will perform a number of songs and scores from films like Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King, The Dark Night, Interstellar, and more. Zimmer has just come off his European tour, but that isn’t stopping him from giving his American fans a real treat this year.

The 17-date Hans Zimmer 2024 Tour will begin on September 6 in Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena. The tour will close on October 6 in Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena.

There are a few different ways to get tickets to see the North American leg of the Hans Zimmer 2024 Tour. TikTok users can access an exclusive presale event by following Zimmer on the platform before March 20 at 10:00 am local. There will also be a VIP packages presale on March 20 and a Ticketmaster presale on March 21. Both presales are accessible via Ticketmaster.

General on-sale for this tour begins on March 22 at 10:00 am local. After the presale events, you can get your tickets through Stubhub. This is a great platform for finding general sale tickets to high-profile performers, and you could even find some tickets that are lower in price than face value.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to see Zimmer and his talented orchestra and band perform some of his best scores. Reserve your spot today!

September 6 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

September 8 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

September 10 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

September 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

September 16 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

September 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

September 19 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

September 21 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

September 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

September 25 – Forth Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

September 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

September 29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Resorts World

October 1 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

October 3 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

October 5 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

October 6 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Photo by Joe Maher

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.