Movies, TV series and video games would be nothing without the music that accompanies each scene. Imagine your favorite scary moment in a horror movie or the funniest slapstick gag and envision how empty it would be without some type of emotional musical cue.

The ASCAP Screen Music Awards are awarded virtually through tomorrow, honoring the top film, TV and gaming composers for 2019 scores. Hans Zimmer received the top award for Top Box Office Film for The Lion King, and will participate in a special free Q&A tomorrow as part of the ASCAP Experience: Home Edition. Additionally, This Is Us composer Siddhartha Khosla will discuss the show with actor Chris Sullivan, who plays the character Toby, and is also a musician singer/songwriter.

Follow along live at hashtag #ASCAPAwards on ASCAP’s Facebook, Twitter, and on Instagram @ASCAP and @ASCAPScreen.

Some of the highlights so far include:

Pinar Toprak accepting one of the Top Box Office Film Awards for scoring Captain Marvel, and then giving viewers a quick tour of her home studio. The Turkish-born composer who has lived in the United States for 22 years gave encouraging words of advice. “Resilience- it’s a marathon. And patience and passion. Never lose your passion, it is contagious.”

John Lunn performing an impromptu rendition of the Downton Abbey theme while accepting his award for Top Box Office Film

Young Sheldon composer Jeff Cardoni revealed he has played the same acoustic guitar on hundreds of cues and has not changed the strings once.

Other composers who have won include:

Elvin Ross for the ASCAP Screen Music Award for The Have and the Have Nots: “This award means so much to me… Some 25 years ago I started working with Tyler Perry and I’ve been on this journey with him since then providing music for many of your favorite TV shows, films and theater. I’m so grateful for him and the countless opportunities he’s given me.”

Composer Bear McCreary was at a loss for words as he accepted the Composers’ Choice TV Composer of the Year for Godzilla: King of the Monsters and The Walking Dead. McCreary acknowledged the fellow men and women in his field. “To be given this honor by you really means the world, as you know how much has to go in to scoring a TV show.”

With over 60 scores to his name from Star Wars to Shrek, 2018 ASCAP Henry Mancini Award winner John Powell took home the ASCAP Screen Composers’ Choice: 2019 Film Score of the Year for his work on How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

“ASCAP’s been a huge part of my career for the past 10-15 years.. I did the 2007 ASCAP Film Composers Workshop & you’ve been with me every step of the way since then” Matthew Margeson on receiving his ASCAP Screen Award for blockbuster film Rocketman.

For the full list, visit here.