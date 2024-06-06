From Kelly Clarkson Fill-in to Full-Time Coach, Kelsea Ballerini Reacts to Joining ‘The Voice’

While Asher HaVon walked away as the latest winner of The Voice, it appears the real winners are the fans as the producers are dropping major announcements about the upcoming seasons. Not that long ago, the producers revealed the new lineup of coaches for The Voice as they announced Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, and Michael Bublé would grace the stage. With fans sharing their excitement about the new lineup, it seems that the producers want to get fans pumped about season 27, which will air in spring 2025, by announcing the list of coaches that includes John Legend Adam Levine, Bublé, and Kelsea Ballerini.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sharing a video online, The Voice dropped the list of coaches with a special video that featured Levine explaining how the other coaches should be nervous. With all the stars sharing how thrilled they were to join the cast, Ballerini explained, “Okay. It’s official. I am so, so, so beyond excited to be joining ‘The Voice’ next year, y’all.” She added, “Let’s go Team Keslea.”

THE WAY IVE BEEN DYING TO TELL YALL THIS!!!!! season 27, baby!!! @NBCTheVoice https://t.co/ErLBrxJxsZ — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) June 5, 2024

Much like Ballerini, fans loved the idea of the singer gaining a chair on the show as comments included, “Oh my God, Oh my God, Oh my God. Team Kelsea. Oh my God. Yes, yes, yes. Keslea as a coach has been my dream.” Another comment read, “Kelsea is going to be great on the show. So happy for her full circle moment in her life.” And one person added, “Kelsea is a sweetheart! I look forward to seeing her on The Voice.”

first ever coach of the comeback stage, to an advisor, to a fill in, to AN OFFICIAL COACH ON THE VOICE SPRING 2025 📷Welcome #TeamKelsea! pic.twitter.com/WHt1M2TTAR — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) June 5, 2024

While season 27 will mark Ballerini’s first as a full-time coach, this is far from her first rodeo on the show. In 2018, she was the inaugural coach of the comeback stage, a second chance for eliminated contestants to keep their Voice dreams alive. Ballerini also served as a battle advisor in season 16 before filling in during season 20 for then-coach Kelly Clarkson, who was battling an illness.

I’m forever #teamkelly…see y’all at the battle rounds! 🤍 — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 23, 2021

Kelsea Ballerini Discusses Her Writing Process

Discussing her promising career in music over the last few years, Ballerini explained her inspiration when it came to writing songs. Although many songwriters channel their inner feelings when trying to pen the next big hit, the singer insisted, “I love writing sad songs. Even when I’m happy, I can always write a sad song.

[RELATED: Kelsea Ballerini Joins The Struts, Julianne Moore, and More at Upcoming Soho Sessions Supporting the Prevention of Gun Violence]

Ballerini wasn’t an exception to being honest about her emotions when writing. “I’ve always tried to write about my life, but I’ve always rounded the edges because I wanted it to be for everyone. With ‘Welcome Mat,’ I wrote it for myself. It was so painfully honest, and it connected more than anything else I’ve ever put out my whole career. So I think now I’m learning in this different season of life that is more filled with love and happiness and joy and growth.”



(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)